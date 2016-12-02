Three caught with Rs. 71 lakh in Rs. 2000 notes in Udupi

more-in

Three persons were caught carrying new Rs.2000 currency notes worth Rs. 71 lakh in a car without any documents at Bailoor village near Karkala on Thursday evening.

The police have handed them over to the Income Tax officials in Mangaluru for further investigation.

Joy Anthony, Karkala Circle Police Inspector, told The Hindu on Friday that acting on a tip off, the police started checking vehicles at Bailoor on Thursday evening. At around 7 p.m., they stopped a brown coloured car (KA 19 MA 7629), which was moving suspiciously from Mangaluru to Kudremukh. While checking the car, they found currency notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination totalling to Rs. 71 lakh in a plastic bag.

The three occupants of the car Imran Hussain, Asif Umar and the driver, Deepak Shetty, failed to give proper documents or explanation about the cash. All the three are from Mangaluru and aged between 35 and 40 years.

The police then informed the Income Tax Department in Mangaluru, and handed them over with the cash. The police only did the ‘panchanama.’ No police case had been registered, Mr. Anthony said.