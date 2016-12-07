The Hindu Young World Painting Competition on Sunday

It is that time of the year again for children to showcase their creativity and imagination at the regional finals of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition.

The event will be held at Dr. R.B. Patil Mahesh PU College, Priyadarshini Colony, Akshay Park on Gokul Road in Hubballi on Sunday.

The competition will be held in two categories — junior (from class 4 to 6) and senior (from class 7 to 9). Over 400 plus students in both the categories are expected to participate in the annual event. The competition will be held between 10 a.m. and noon and the students have to report at the venue by 9.30 a.m. Students can also do spot registration.

Drawing sheets will be provided and all other painting materials have to be brought by participants. Participants are requested to avoid use of sketch pens and marker pen. The topic for both the junior and seniors categories will be announced on the spot.

Winners in each category would receive trophies and certificates, while consolation prize winners will receive medals and certificates. All participants will receive participation certificates.

For details, contact Appanna Metri at 9449281773s.