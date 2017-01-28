The Hindu Assistance and Guidance for class X studentsin Vijayapura & Bagalkot

more-in

The Hindu Guidance and Assistance session will be held for class X students in Vijayapura and Bagalkot this Sunday (Jan. 29) in association with Vikas PU College.

The objective of the programme is to help the class X students to “Score Even More” in their board exams by way of better understanding of the subjects.

The panel of speakers consists of counsellors from the famous CIGMA India, Bengaluru and other eminent personalities from the area of education who will throw light on various aspects starting from memorizing to presentation.

The Hindu Assistance and Guidance session will be held at Kadagal Hanumantaraya Ranga Mandir of Vijayapura and at B. R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Navanagar of Bagalkot on Sunday between10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Chief Executive Officer of Vijayapura Zilla Panchayat Sundaresh Babu will inaugurate the event in Vijayapura and Chief Executive Officer of Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat Vikas Suralkar will be the chief guest for the Bagalkot event.

There will be a special question and answer session and spot prizes for the students who take active participation in the event.

The entire programme is being offered free for the benefit of students and their parents. Vikas P U college is the tittle sponsor for the event. Hotel Maharaja Garden of Bagalkot is the local sponsor.

Students are requested to be present at the venue by 9.30 a.m. for spot registration. For more details, please contact 9449281773 (Vijayapura), 9342933206 (Bagalkot)