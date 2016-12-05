The Dasas, the Sharanas and the Tatvapada writers come to the fore

more-in

Kannada Sahitya Parishat seems to have scored a point in choosing Raichur, a melting pot of cultures, as the venue for the all India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan.

This is the region where literature by the Dasas, the Sharanas, the Tatvapada writers and folk artistes came out with universal truths in different languages and cultural contexts over the years.

Raichur was influenced by Basaveshwara who travelled from Kudala Sangama to Basava Kalyan in the 12th Century.

Apart from several members of the deprived castes who embraced his ideologies, this caused a genuine transformation among members of elite classes, including the Brahmins. Govind Bhat of Navali in Lingsugur taluk was born a Brahmin, but became a disciple of Basaveshwara. He produced scores of Vachanas under the name of Nija Guru Shankara Deva. Similar is the story of Bibbi Bachaiah, a Brahmin who accepted Sharana philosophy and wrote 102 Vachanas in the name of Enakadhara Someshwara Linga.

Apart from devotion to God and Guru, they speak of a dream world without caste, class or gender-based discrimination.

The Bhakti writers of the Dasa tradition were among the earliest to speak of a society without inequalities.

Vijayadasa, who rose from extreme poverty to be a court scholar, hailed from Chekalparavi in Manvi taluk.

Rama Dasa

The vigour of the Bhakti tradition made Sheikh Bade Sab of Jolada Hedgi to metamorphose into Rama Dasa who produced devotional songs.

Songs of other Dasas such as Gopala Dasa, Jagannath Dasa, Pranesh Dasa, Turadagi Timmaiah, Askihal Govinda Dasa and Shama Sundara Dasa are still sung in homes today.

“The district has a grand tradition of communal harmony, tolerance and acceptance of different ideologies. It has many lessons to offer to these trying times. The Sahitya Parishat deserves credit for holding the event here and organising two sessions on these philosophies,’’ said young poet Arif Raja.

Tatvapadas

Tatvapadas were written by common folk who did odd jobs for a living. But their messages have been profound, Mr. Raja said.

“Googal Parappayya Aravali Bijali Vastadi, Ayyappa Panthoji, Manjarla Khadar Sab and others spoke against communal hatred and the need for coexistence, centuries ago,’’ he added.

At the sammelan, scholars Sheela Das and Dastagir Sab Dinni spoke on various aspects such as Anubhava literature in two sessions.

Artists sung songs of the Dasas and the Tatvapada writers and danced to the Vachanas in the evenings.