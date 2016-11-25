Textbooks Revision Committee to submit report in Dec. second week

more-in

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait has said that the Textbooks Revision Committee headed by writer Baragur Ramachandrappa was expected to submit its detailed report in the second week of the December after the conclusion of the three-day Kannada Sahitya Sammelan to be held in Raichur from December 2.

Replying to BJP member Arun Shahapur in the Council during question hour on Friday, the Minister said: “The government is aware that our present syllabus still lacks aspects that help our students to prepare well and compete with those who have studied under Central syllabus. Therefore, we have asked the committee to prepare the new syllabus on a par with the Central syllabus”, Mr. Sait said.

The government would take a final call on the implementation of the Textbooks Revision Committee report after examining it. He would convene a meeting of MLCs representing the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies to get their suggestions on the report.