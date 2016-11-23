Sympathy votes fail to get victory for BJP in ZP bypoll

more-in

Congress candidate Matti wins by six votes in Hebballi; Congress may come to power

Despite a sympathy wave in favour of the BJP candidate, the Congress party managed to win in the bypoll for the Hebballi Zilla Panchayat constituency here on Wednesday by a slender margin of six votes.

The win has also provided the Congress an opportunity to explore the chances of coming to power in the 22-member Dharwad Zilla Panchayat.

The bypoll was necessitated because of the murder of BJP member Yogeeshgouda Goudar. The BJP, hoping to encash on the sympathy votes, had fielded Mallamma, wife of the deceased member.

Of the total 30,912 votes, 22,073 voters had exercised their franchise on Sunday. While Channabasappa had the victory smile with a total votes of 10,482, his rival from BJP Mallamma Goudar secured 10,476 votes. JD(S) candidate Rudranna Hosur managed to score just 893 votes and lost his deposit. As many as 222 voters exercised the NOTA option. The counting of votes took place in five rounds.

After the first three rounds, BJP candidate Mallamma had secured a lead of over 1,000 votes and BJP members were hoping for a comfortable victory. However, Congress candidate Channabasappa Matti secured more votes in the subsequent two rounds and finally secured six votes more than his opponent to clinch victory.

As the victory appeared certain, the Congress members resorted to victory celebrations spraying gulal and distributed sweets outside the counting centre. The BJP workers and leaders, who were in disbelief, demanded a recounting in polling stations 188, 191, 192 and 202 in the villages of Hebballi and Maradagi. Election observer Nagaraj Singari considered their demand and ordered for recounting of votes. However the recounting did not produce any change in the number of votes secured, resulting in Mr. Singari announcing the victory of Mr. Channabasappa Matti.

Although a bypoll of zilla panchayat, the election was considered a prestige issue by the district-in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni and former State president of BJP Pralhad Joshi and both had canvassed extensively for their party candidates.

Changed scenario

In the ZP polls held early this year, BJP had secured 11 seats and Congress 10 in the 22-member Dharwad Zilla Panchayat. On being offered the post of Vice-President, the Congress rebel candidate Shivanand Karigar had sided with theBJP to help the party come to power.

Now with the win, the Congress is in an advantageous position of 11 seats in the 22-member panchayat. If it manages to rope in Mr. Karigar, then it stands a chance to come to power.