Singapore Deputy PM visits Maddur temples

Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam visiting Sri Vaidyanatheshwara Temple at Maddur in Mandya district on Monday.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, on Monday, visited two famous temples in Maddur surprising priests and devotees.

Mr. Shanmugaratnam, who was on his way to Mysuru with his family, halted for a while at Maddur to visit Sri Vaidyanatheshwara Swamy and Sri Prasanna Parvathamba temples.

According to the Maddur police, his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi, daughter Maya Shanmugaratnam and son Arvi Shanmugaratnam, and some officials visited the temples too.

Maddur Tahsildar S. Harsha and other officials welcomed the Deputy Prime Minister at Nidaghatta. Later, the team performed special prayers at the temples. Sri Prasanna Parvathamba Temple Trust officials offered a traditional ‘purnakumbha’ welcome to Mr. Shanmugaratnam and his family, Police and Revenue Department officials said.

The priests at the temple said they were astonished when the special guests visited the temples with the police security.

After the visits, Mr. Shanmugaratnam’s family proceeded to Mysuru.