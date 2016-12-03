Shudra communities have regained inheritance in literature: Banjagere Jayaprakash

more-in

Recalling how Kannada Sahithya Parishat had become a property of and platform for a single caste for decades, Banjagere Jayaprakash, a well-known writer and literary critic, expressed contentment that the literary organisation had opened its doors to Shudra communities in recent times. He was delivering a speech on politics and literature at the session – culture and politics – at 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahithya Sammelan in Raichur on Saturday.

“When Baraguru Ramachandrappa was selected as the president of 82nd Sahithya Sammelana, many people across the State literary celebrated. It was cult worship, but a respect to Mr. Ramachandrappa’s consistent pro-people stands. The resources persons invited for this literary event too speaks volumes about the changed leadership in Kannada literature. Now, we [the Shudra communities] regained inheritance of Kannada literary traditions after many years,” he said.

Extensively quoting from well-known Kannada works, Mr. Jayaprakash held that Kannada literature has, since inception, represented working communities and upheld ideals of humanism.

“Pampa upheld humanism in his famous work Vikramarjun Vijaya. The Sharanas 12th century social reform movement upheld the supremacy of labour over intellect in their Vachana compositions. Bhati movement put Kayaka (labour) over even God. Sarvagna, another Vachana composer of 16th century, upheld the supremacy of farmers’ labour. The modern Kannada literature also stands in support of labouring masses is the mainstream,” he said.

Analysing the characters of politics and power, Mr. Jayaprakash observed: “Politics when in struggle without power is always pro-people. After assuming power, it will change its character and start suppressing pro-people activism.”

Adagur H. Vishwanath, former minister, who spoke on politics and social mobility, stressed on the need of both politics and literature going hand-in-hand for better social progress. He suggested inviting politicians for all literary events at every level.

YSV Dutta, who spoke on religion and politics, held that fundamentalisms, irrespective of its religious origins, are one and the same. “Be it Hindu fundamentalism or Islamic fundamentalism or some other else, they all are proponents of status-quo. They don’t want society to move ahead with new thought and fresh knowledge. They all are opposed to our Constitution as it preaches secularism, justice and equality,” he said.

Quoting from the Vachana compositions, Mr. Dutta said that the philosophy of Allamaprabhu, activism of Basavanna and the fury of Ambigara Chaudayya was the need of the hour.

Mallika Ghanti, Vice Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi, presided over the session.