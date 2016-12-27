Seven suspected cases of monkey fever in Tirthahalli taluk

more-in

Seven suspected cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), popularly known as monkey fever, have been reported from Kudumallige Grama Panchayat limits in Tirthahalli taluk from December 22 to 26.

KFD is a tick-borne viral disease that is transmitted from monkeys to humans through tick bite. High fever, vomiting, severe pain in joints, and bleeding in nose and gums form the major symptoms of the disease.

S.K. Kiran, Field Medical Officer, Department of Health and Family Welfare, told The Hindu that seven persons suffering from fever and pain in joints that are symptoms of KFD were admitted to Government Jayachamarajendra Hospital in Tirthahalli town. Based on the results of preliminary tests conducted on the blood samples of the patients, the doctors suspected that they were infected with KFD and commenced treatment. The blood samples of all the seven persons have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further tests.

Of the seven patients, five have been discharged. Their health is being closely monitored.

A team of medical experts from the department is on a door-to-door visit in Kudumallige, Chiduva, Balebailu, Kudige, Kenjigudde, and Heggaaru villages creating awareness among the people on the measures to be taken to avoid spread of KFD. Ample stock of medicines to treat KFD has been maintained at the primary health centre in Kudumallige, Mr. Kiran added.