School with no playground rakes in the medals

At first glance, it looks like any other rural school - little basic infrastructure, the principal’s room full of utensils for midday meals, and no playground to speak of.

But Sri Vidya Darshini Convent at Kurubur, a government-aided school, is like no other. It serves six villages along the Mysuru-T. Narsipura highway and has a rare record: 45 out of the 250 students here excel in sports, representing the State at national-level ‘kho-kho’ championships, track and field events.

Testifying to its success are trophies and cups lined up in the principal’s chamber and elsewhere. This is a haul made without a full-fledged playground. Which is why the role of one teacher is in focus.

K. Manjunath, maths and social studies teacher with no background in physical education has been the guiding force. “I came here 10 years ago and this school still does not have a playground. During leisure hours, I used to conduct general physical fitness training for students and it yielded rich dividends, highlighting rural talent,” he said.

National presence

In seven years, some 45 students from the school have represented the State in ‘kho-kho’ and athletics, while two were country representatives. In the south zone ‘kho-kho’ competition conducted by the federation, eight school students were selected for the State team recently.

He now trains 90 students from 7.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. There’s practice for about 90 minutes in the evening.

What’s more, students who trained have cleared their SSLC in first class and are studying further.

Old students Megha and Veena represented India in ‘kho-kho’ and were chosen under AAI Sports Contract Scheme and AAI Sports Scholarship Scheme 2016-17, with a Rs.25,000 scholarship.