Salt samples sent to lab for testing

With a video showing the colour of cooked rice turning blue after addition of salt distributed through the public distribution system(PDS) going viral on social media, the Department of Food and Civil Supplies has sent the salt samples to laboratory for testing.

It is said that the video was captured in Sagar taluk. Sadashivappa, Assistant Director, Department of Food and Civil Supplies, said that, at present, double fortified iodized salt is being distributed through PDS.

There will be slight change in the colour of the rice after addition of the salt and the information in this regard is printed on the salt packets.

The authorities have confirmed that the change in colour will not cause any health problem, he said.

Though there was no complaint from the public on the quality of salt supplied to them in the wake of the video going viral on social media, a few packets of salt from ration shops in Sagar taluk have been sent to laboratory for analysis, he said.

A. Krishnappa, District Food Safety Officer, said that the samples of salt have been sent to the State Food and Water Testing Laboratory at the Public Health Institute in Bengaluru for testing.