Rs. 358 crore sanctioned for roads in Hubballi-Dharwad

Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi has said that the Union government had sanctioned Rs. 358 crore for the development of 103 kilometres of internal roads in Hubballi-Dharwad.

Speaking at the launch of online registration here on Thursday for the largest entrepreneurship summit TiECON to be organised by the Hubballi Chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Mr. Joshi said that investments to the tune of hundreds of crores were happening in and around Hubballi-Dharwad for infrastructure development.

“Work on providing door-to-door LPG supply is all set to begin shortly in the twin cities and flight services from Hubballi to Mumbai will be begin by February. A new ATR aircraft will be pressed into service between Hubballi and Bengaluru and it would operate on all days. Funds are being invested to improve roads. What is needed now is that the twin cities need to be properly marketed so as to attract investment from private players,” Mr. Joshi said.

Mr. Joshi said that since Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani would be visiting Hubballi in January to take part in TiECON and a convention of cotton growers, he would request TiE office-bearers to come up with a viable proposal for boosting the textile sector in the region in consultation with Karnatak Chamber of Commerce of Industry (KCCI), Hubballi. “Once you submit the proposal, I will take it up with the Union Minister and make efforts to get an announcement from her on the proposal,” he told the entrepreneurs from the region.

The MP also appealed to the entrepreneurs to build pressure on the government to stop permitting a meat processing unit at Tarihal Industrial Area, located close to Hubballi Airport. “Bird menace is a serious issue for the aviation sector. Spice Jet discontinued its services after a mishap. The district in-charge Minister too has promised to look into the issue,” he said.

Earlier, in the presence of president of TiE-Hubballi Sandeep Bidasaria, event conveners Ajay Handa and Veena Daniel and others, Mr. Joshi launched the online registration for the event.