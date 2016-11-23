Roping in schools to focus on sports education

more-in

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru, is organising a roundtable discussion on sports education with the schools from Mysuru at Hotel Quorum at 3 p.m. on November 28.

The agenda of the round table will be to — understand the existing programmes run by schools currently; understand constraints in investing in sports programmes; present data about successful programme implementation and relevant case studies and present key attributes of successful in-school sports programmes globally.

CII Mysuru is embarking on the initiative of implementing sports education in schools and committed to promoting sports at the grassroots level.

Accordingly, it has proposed to work on a long-term agenda with the schools to coordinate the implementation of sports as part of the curriculum besides enabling the schools to engage with service providers who have the capability and skills to organise sports education in schools across levels.

Improvement of sports infrastructure and systematic encouragement of students to play sports and games of their choice; promoting significance of inculcating a sporting culture by avoiding over emphasis on academics; providing opportunity for corporates to support implementation of sustainable interventions, and investment opportunity who are passionate about promoting sports through their CSR initiatives are the other initiatives planned, a press release stated here.

School principals/owners have been invited for the round table discussion with leading sports experts in developing a long-term sustainable model on sports education, the release added.

CII Mysuru chairman N. Muthukumar said sports plays an important role in shaping personalities and it is imperative that schoolchildren are brought under the ambit of sports education.

“Our basic objective — any sports activity should be to make people play. Once this happens, it will lead to several benefits for the individual, the team and society. And there would be a spillover effect of people choosing sports as a career and winning competitions at various levels. If the start is promising, the initiatives are sure to gain momentum in Mysuru,” Mr. Muthukumar said in the release.

There are already successful sporting leagues across all sports ranging from cricket, kabaddi, wresting to boxing. Now is the best time to focus and create a mass movement on sports, he suggested. For participation at the discussion contact M.K. Kiran on 9844785965.