Refreshing experience at Innovation Festival

Hari Parameshwaran, founder-chairman of Dynam Designs, Bengaluru, addressing students at the Innovation festival in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

more-in

It was a refreshing experience on Tuesday for students participating in a three-day Innovation Festival 2016 organised by the District Science Centre in Kalaburagi.

The students who came to the jam-packed District Science Centre auditorium were spellbound by an inspiring address by founder-chairman of Dynam Designs, Bengaluru, Parameshwaran, who kept them glued to their seats during his hour-long power-packed speech interspersed with innovative stories of young scientists who had created waves in the field of scientific inventions.

He urged parents and teachers to allow children to act on their ideas and turn out creative concepts that would help them recognise their potential.

Inaugurating the festival, Mr. Parameshwaran said that creative learning should be a part of education; teachers should infuse creativity, by allowing students to think innovatively, assessing their creativity and rewarding their ideas and inventions.

Demonstrating some of the inventions, including an air-powered balloon car and a balancing scale from a hanger, and many more experiments related to the science of sound, by his students, Mr. Parameshwaran advised parents to encourage their children to tread their chosen path.

Children can be amazingly innovative if left to their own creative devices, he said.

Greater part of invention is improvement of an existing invention. In the last 20 years, all the Nobel laureates had just made incremental improvements to the work of their predecessors, Mr. Parameshwaran added.

He advised students not to just observe new things around them but also develop the habit of asking questions that come to mind. “We need a generation that is capable of fearlessly asking valid questions; we need to promote inquisitiveness, children should ask questions,” he added.

Innovative exhibits designed by high school and college students were the cynosure of all eyes at the festival.

Besides students, farmers displayed their inventions which would help in improving farm technology and cultivation methods.

The science exhibition showcased around 35 models on topics such as perpetual electricity generator, solar bicycle, hand-held vacuum pump, robo home cleaner made up of scrap and an electricity generator.