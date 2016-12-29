Programme to popularise crop insurance scheme in Ballari, Koppal

M. Kanagavalli, Deputy Commissioner, reviewing the process of enrolment of farmers under the crop insurance scheme at a special counter set up by Pragathi Krishna Gramin Bank in Koppal on Wednesday.

more-in

A programme to not only persuade farmers to make use of the rabi crop insurance scheme under the Karnataka Raitha Suraksha and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana but also to help them to avail themselves of its benefits has been launched in a big way in Ballari and Koppal districts.

The two districts are reeling under severe drought for the second consecutive year, owing to failure of monsoon and post-monsoon rain. Kharif crops have been damaged in both the districts. To ensure that the farmers would not suffer further loss in the rabi season, the district administration has taken steps to ensure that more farmers use the crop insurance schemes by enrolling before December 31.

In Ballari district, Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner, has said that the farmers could submit their application forms for crop insurance, along with premium and other relevant documents (photo copies) at their respective gram panchayats. Gram panchayat officials will forward it to banks and get their names enrolled.

While appealing to bankers to extend their cooperation to ensure that farmers got crop insurance cover, Mr. Ramprasath also cautioned them of action against bank staff who were non-cooperative.

In Koppal, M. Kanagavalli, Deputy Commissioner, has taken a decision to depute officials of the departments of Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture to bank branches to assist farmers in getting crop insurance cover. She also underlined the need for the bank staff to complete the processes expeditiously.

“Officials deputed to bank branches should be present throughout the day to help farmers fill forms and guide them to provide the required documents. They should also ensure that no farmer would return without getting insurance cover. Bankers, on their part should open separate counters for collecting premium. Data entry operators attached to gram panchayats will be deputed to bank to assist the officials,” she said.

Ms. Kanagavalli directed village accountants and panchayat development officers to popularise the insurance scheme. She also wanted the officials to submit a day-to-day report on the progress of insurance cover extended.