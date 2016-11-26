Poor students urged to make use ofloan facility to pursue higher education

Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank S. Ravindaran handing over a cheque as part of extending financial help to three poor meritorious students in Dharwad on Friday.

more-in

At a time when the country was taking strides towards becoming a super power, the younger generation, including students, have a greater role to play in its development, Chairman of the Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) S. Ravindran has said.

He was speaking at a function organised here on Friday to extend financial help to poor meritorious students who have excelled in their recent examinations despite economic hurdles. Mr. Ravindran elaborated on how students could be part of the nation-building exercises.

Referring to the three meritorious students to whom financial help was extended, Mr. Ravindran said that after coming to know about the achievements of the students through reports in the media, the Staff Recreation Club of the bank had come forward to help the students. He also urged the poor meritorious students to make use of the education loan facility to pursue their higher education.

Madarsab Papannavar who scored 95 per cent in II PU Commerce, Sagar Deshmani who scored 96 per cent II PU Science and Gangavva Halliyavaru who scored 90 per cent of marks in SSLC received financial help.

Papannavar and Halliyavaru are still living in sheds with their parents and depend on street-lights for their studies and Sagar Deshmani, apart from continuing his studies, helps his father who is a vegetable vendor in his petty business.

Thanking the bank for the help, Papannavar said that the bank’s gesture would go a long way in motivating poor meritorious students to continue their education. He said that the help that came to him from various quarters had strengthened his resolve. Bank’s general manager Balakishan Dasari, general secretary of the Staff Recreation Club S.A. Neeralagi and regional manager Basavaraj Holkar and others were present.