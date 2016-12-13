People stay indoors on a gloomy day in Mysuru

more-in

Incessant drizzle and overcast conditions forced a majority of Mysuru residents to remain indoors on Tuesday.

The cold weather conditions, attributed to the cyclonic storm Vardah that hit the Tamil Nadu coast on Monday, are expected to persist till Saturday, said C. Govindaraju, senior farm superintendent of Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru, where the Gramin Krishi Mausam Seva, a weather monitoring station, is situated.

However, weather conditions could change if the cyclone deviates from its path, he said. Over the next four days, the day temperature is expected to be 26 to 28 degrees Celsius while the night temperature will be 17 to 19 degrees.

After an overnight rain, Mysuru woke up to a steady drizzle on Tuesday. The wet weather, which prevailed throughout the day, saw most people remaining indoors, glued to their television sets and making the most of the government holiday declared on account of Eid Milad. There wasn’t much traffic on city roads, and though most shops remained open, they witnessed low footfall.

The weather monitoring station at Nagahanalli recorded 20 mm of rainfall from 11 p.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Govindaraju, parts of Kodagu will receive rainfall on account of the cyclone, but the quantum will not be enough to trigger an increase in inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir.