Pay day: Banks see moderate to heavy rush for cash

The rush for cash in banks across Mysuru on Thursday on the first pay day after demonetisation was moderate though many State Bank branches witnessed heavy rush from pensioners and salaried persons for cash withdrawals.

A long queue stretched outside the branch of State Bank of Mysore at N.R. Mohalla. This branch had many salary and pension accounts. Many senior citizens stood in the long queue outside the branch to draw their pension.

By and large, banks had Rs. 2,000 notes and lack of currencies in smaller denominations irked those who had come to draw their pay and pension.

At least 50 per cent of ATMs across the city remained non-functional since they had no cash since banks largely focussed dispensing cash at the branch level. “No Cash” signs greeted those who went to draw their money at several ATMs. Staff at a couple of banks here said, “Our ATMs will be getting cash in the afternoon.” In some places, ATMs which had Rs. 2,000 notes ran dry within a couple of hours. Some people were seen withdrawing cash swiping their debit cards with multiple accounts.

Sources in the banking sector told The Hindu that special arrangements for dispensing cash had been made in view of pay day.