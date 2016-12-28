Officials told to ensure that rabi cropsare insured under Fasal Bima Yojana

more-in

Khushboo Goel Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner, has directed lead bank officials to ensure that farmers insured their rabi crops to benefit under the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana effectively.

Addressing a meeting of farmers and bank officials to review the progress of crop insurance so far here on Tuesday, Ms. Chowdhary suggested that the bank officials extend co-operation to farmers when the latter complained that there was no proper response from bankers to them to get their crops insured and sought the intervention of the Deputy Commissioner in addressing their problems.

She said that the district administration was always ready to help farmers in their difficulties and take action against errant officials if they did not follow the instructions given.

The officials said that only 399 farmers have insured their crops so far.

The farmers also urged the Deputy Commissioner to direct Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company officials to supply uninterrupted power for farm pumpsets as in many areas, standing crops were withering owing to shortage of water due to power cuts.

They also said that the paddy procurement centres are not properly functioning and the officials deputed there should be warned of action for improper maintenance.

Mallikarjun Satyampet, district president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, and officials of banks and the Revenue Department and others participated.