Now, you can pay traffic violation fines online in Mysuru

In continuation with the concept of promoting a cashless economy, the city police are now offering vehicle users committing traffic violations the option of paying fines online.

Hitherto, traffic violation penalties were being collected at five traffic police stations in the city, the Traffic Automation Enforcement Centre in the City Police Commissioner’s office, by traffic inspectors equipped with blackberries, and at the MysoreOne centres. Now, vehicle users can log on to the KarnatakaOne portal — www.karnatakaone.gov.in — and pay the fine online.

The city police have joined hands with the Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS), which is under the Department of e-Governance, to extend the online payment facility. “Citizens can log on to KarnatakaOne portal, select the service available under Mysore City, and then click on the ‘Collection of Fine for Traffic Violations’ link to make their payment,” a press statement from the city police said.

Need to create account

For availing the service through the KarnatakaOne portal, a user account has to be created. This means there will be a one-time registration using your basic details. The city police website (www.mysorecitypolice.gov.in) has provided a link to the KarnatakaOne portal under its ‘Online Services’ tab.

By keying in either the vehicle registration number or the notice number, citizens can get the details of the offence booked and the amount to be paid. TThere will be a service charge of Rs. 5 per notice, besides credit/debit card charges, the press statement said.

For more details, call the Traffic Automation Enforcement Centre in the city on 0821-2014595 or the KarnatakaOne call centre in Bengaluru on 080-22955406.

Sandesh Kumar, inspector at Devaraja traffic police station, the nodal officer for the implementation of the scheme, told The Hindu that the facility to pay penalties on the mobile app has not been introduced yet. However, citizens can access the KarnatakaOne portal on their smartphones and avail of the online facility.