Nothing wrong in giving quota for poor among forward castes: Dinesh

more-in

Working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Dinesh Gundu Rao, has said that there is nothing wrong in providing reservation in education and employment for the poor in forward castes, including Brahmins and Arya Vaishyas.

Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday, he said that the socio-economic and education survey, popularly known as caste census, was conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes to scientifically assess the socio-economic condition of various castes. There was a demand to introduce inner-reservation among the SCs and to extend reservation facilities for the poor persons in forward castes. Based on the findings of caste-based census, the government can take a decision on these issues, he said. When quizzed on the recent statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on enhancing reservation to 70 per cent, he said that the Supreme Court had earlier quashed the decisions taken by various States to exceed the 50 per cent ceiling fixed for reservation. If it emerges from the caste-based census that enhancing the percentage of reservation was necessary to provide justice for marginalised sections, the State government will take a decision in this regard, he said.Earlier in the day, Mr. Rao attended a convention of Congress activists at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan here. K.B. Prasanna Kumar, MLA for Shivamogga, R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, president of the Shivamogga District Congress Committee T.N. Srinivas, and the former Minister, Kumar Bangarappa, were present. The Congress activists also took out a procession prior to the convention.