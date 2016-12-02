New notes worth Rs. 46 lakh seized

The accused with the seized money, in Chikkamagaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The police, on Friday, seized Rs. 46 lakh in new notes of Rs. 2,000, from three people here.

The accused are Kiran H.L, a resident of Kuvempu Nagar in Hassan, Kumar of Hemavati Nagar in Hassan, and Arun Kumar of Shantigrama village in Hassan taluk.

Acting on a tip-off, the Chikkamagaluru District Crime Investigation Bureau police stopped a car in Jayanagar and found the cash and a counting machine. The accused had no documents to show the source of the money. The police have seized the cash and car. Kiran is a cloth merchant, Kumar a goldsmith, and Arun Kumar a driver. Chikkamagaluru SP K. Annamalai said, “We have handed over the cash and the accused to I-T authorities.”