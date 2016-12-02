NIA brings terror suspect to Mysuru court complex

more-in

One of the five terror suspects arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the blasts in judicial courts was brought to the City on Friday and taken to the toilet complex in Mysuru court complex, where an explosion had occurred on August 1.

Police sources identified the terror suspect involved in Mysuru blasts as Dawood Suleiman, who had been arrested in Tamil Nadu.

The accused was taken to the toilet premises in the court complex in Mysuru, which had been barricaded. “Taking the terror suspect to the spot of the blast is part of the investigation process,” said a senior police official.

It may be mentioned here a low intensity blast using an improvised explosive device (IED) was triggered in the toilet of the court on August 1, smashing the window panes and blowing off a portion of the asbestos roof.