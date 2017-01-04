Mysuru zoo on high alert after bird flu scare

more-in

Mysuru zoo will remain closed for one month from Tuesday as laboratory reports confirmed that the cause of death of some migratory birds on its premises recently was due to avian influenza (H5N8). The zoo will be shut till February 2 as a precautionary measure.

This is perhaps for the first time in the history of the zoo that it will remain out of bounds for tourists for many days.

Zoo Executive Director Kamala K. told The Hindu that a Spot Billed Pelican and three Greylag Goose died in a zoo pond on December 28. Another Spot Billed Pelican and a Greylag Goose died in the same pond on December 30.

She said a report from the National Institute of High Security and Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) on Tuesday confirmed avian influenza as cause for the death of birds.

All the captive zoo animals and birds have been found to be healthy and are under observation, according to Zoo Executive Director Ms. Kamala.

The management has, however, not closed down Karanji Lake Nature Park (KLNP), located next to the zoo and houses one of the country’s largest aviaries. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide accordingly on shutting down KLNP,” she told The Hindu.

The entire zoo campus is being sterilised and the entry to pond number 3, where some birds were found dead on December 28 and 30, has been restricted.

There were no visitors to the zoo on Tuesday, it being a holiday. The zoo is a tourist destination, and attracts about 10,000 visitors daily and more during the weekend.

Ms. Kamala said strict bio-security measures have been put in place at entry and exit points of the zoo by providing foot dips mixed with disinfectant. Intersectional movement of zoo personnel has been restricted and they have been sensitised on the precautions to be taken.

Also, strict bio-security measures have been ensured for the entry of vehicles, and disinfectant sprayed on the tyres of incoming vehicles as a precautionary measure.

Foot dips with viricidal and hand sanitizers have been provided to the zoo staff at the entry of all animal enclosures.

The zoo’s aviary section has been sprayed with a disinfectant.

Emptying of the water from pond no. 3 (where the birds were found dead) after treating it with sodium hydrchloride is under way, she said.

The walk-through aviary, areas around Japan pond, and Pond no. 2 has also been sprayed with disinfectant. “All birds in ponds seem to be normal and no ailing birds have been noticed. Movement of staff has been restricted in the open aviary and Japan ponds,” she said.

Health check-up

Meanwhile, the zoo decided to conduct a health check-up for its over 300 employees in coordination with the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Prophylactic medication has been started for the employees working closely with the ponds.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits have been provided to the Rapid Response Team (RRT). Face mask, gloves and hand sanitizers have been provided to all the employees.