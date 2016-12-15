Mysuru to use plastic waste in laying roads

more-in

Plastic waste is expected to “strengthen” roads in Mysuru with the Mysore City Corporation (MCC) using plastic granules (produced from plastic waste) along with bitumen for laying a road here.

This is perhaps the first time that plastic waste is being used for laying a road here.

MCC officials claim that use of plastic particles in laying road is likely to give 50 per cent additional strength to roadwork and such a technology has been used for laying road in Bengaluru.

MCC Superintendent Engineer Suresh Babu told The Hindu that the MCC will be spending Rs. 25,000 more on laying a 1-km stretch of road with plastic granules and bitumen.

“This technology has been approved by the Indian Road Congress and the same is being adopted that perhaps ensures better use of plastic waste and additional stability to roads,” he said.

A Bengaluru-based company that produces plastic granules from plastic waste was approached by the MCC for experimenting in road works in the city.

A Rs. 30 lakh roadwork has been sanctioned at Railway Layout in Vijayanagar here and the MCC thought of using this technology on an experimental basis. Accordingly, the work has been done. “If the feedback is good, we may continue the procedure on other city roads.”

The plastic waste is treated to produce granules that can be proportionately added with bitumen while laying the road. A tonne of plastic granules costs Rs. 35,000, Mr. Babu said.

In reply to a question, Mr. Babu said plastic granules had to be mixed with bitumen as recommended under the supervision of engineers to ensure proper work.

Mysuru generates around 100 tonnes of plastic waste although the authorities have been claiming that the quantum of waste generated had dropped after the plastic ban.

Mr. Babu said MCC had been contemplating to open two plants for producing plastic granules in its bid to expand the technology in future roadwork if the attempt turns out to be a “success”.

“One unit to segregate plastic from solid wastes, wash and send it for treatment and another unit for producing the granules. We are in talks with the company that is producing plastic granules from the waste,” he replied.