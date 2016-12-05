Musician Denis Kucherov ties the knot

more-in

Denis Kucherov, a musician of Russian origin, married B.M. Puneetha, a software engineer from Hassan, here on Sunday.

The marriage was held in a choultry in Hassan as per Hindu customs.

Mr. Kucherov, who is also popularly called ‘Jagannath’ in the music field, and Ms. Puneetha have known each for a couple of years. Ms. Puneetha, who has a job in Ireland, is the daughter of Geetha and Manje Gowda, from Bagivalu near Arsikere.

Mr. Kucherov is one of the few traditional Indian music performers in Russia. He started learning classical music at a young age and moved to India to learn music when he was 18.