Karnataka

Musician Denis Kucherov ties the knot

Musician Denis Kucherov of Russia married B.M. Puneetha, in Hassan on Sunday.  

more-in

Denis Kucherov, a musician of Russian origin, married B.M. Puneetha, a software engineer from Hassan, here on Sunday.

The marriage was held in a choultry in Hassan as per Hindu customs.

Mr. Kucherov, who is also popularly called ‘Jagannath’ in the music field, and Ms. Puneetha have known each for a couple of years. Ms. Puneetha, who has a job in Ireland, is the daughter of Geetha and Manje Gowda, from Bagivalu near Arsikere.

Mr. Kucherov is one of the few traditional Indian music performers in Russia. He started learning classical music at a young age and moved to India to learn music when he was 18.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
wedding
marriage
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2016 2:27:05 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Musician-Denis-Kucherov-ties-the-knot/article16760847.ece

© The Hindu