More trouble for HIMS as director is summoned over fraud accusation

The Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) is mired in a new controversy following allegations of fraud by its director, B.C. Ravikumar. A local court has summoned Dr. Ravikumar and four others in connection with an allegation of producing fake certificates to join the institute in 2006.

The director has termed the allegation baseless and is confident of winning the legal battle. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said, “I have all the relevant documents to prove my service before joining the institute. In fact, these allegations were earlier raised before the Karnataka Lokayukta and the Principal Secretary to the Department of Medical Education (DME). However, the matter has been raised again by a few vested interests to tarnish my image,” he said.

The turn of events has upset a few activists and social workers in the city. Gururaj Hebbar, a social worker and doctor, said, “HIMS is making efforts to enhance its intake from 100 to 150 seats a year. The recent developments may affect the institute’s reputation. The allegations have been raised for personal reasons.”

R.P. Venkateshamurthy, an activist and editor of a newspaper in Hassan, said, “Personal enmity is the reason for these developments. Finally, it will be the poor who suffer.”

M.R. Suresh, assistant professor of dermatology at HIMS, had filed a complaint against Dr. Ravikumar with the DME in 2014. In response to the complaint, the then chief administrative officer of HIMS had written to the department stating that the allegations were raised for personal reasons.

The Forum for Building Bribe-Free Karnataka, headed by Ravi Krishna Reddy, has demanded suspension of the director. “Someone may have made allegations for personal reasons, but if the allegations are backed by evidence the guilty should face the action. Moreover, it is an institute of higher education and the State government and the Ministers concerned should take steps to ensure an academic atmosphere there,” Mr. Reddy said.