Maratha Kranti Morcha takes out silent rally demanding reservation

In one voice: Members of the Maratha community taking out a silent rally in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Demanding reservation in education and employment, members of Maratha Kranti Morcha organised a silent rally in Kalaburagi on Friday. The rally saw a sea of saffron flags bearing slogans of Kranti Morcha and Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha.

The rally kicked off from Nagareshwara School Ground at Nehru Gunj, passed through Humnabad base, Kirana Bazaar, Chowk, Super Market and Jagat Circle before culminating at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Traffic movement

The crowd increased throughout the 5-km stretch. The police blocked one side of the main streets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., leaving one path-way free for smooth movement of traffic.

Precautionary measures were in place to ensure that the event passed off peacefully.

Neighbouring districts

Protesters from Kalaburagi and neighbouring districts joined the march at various places carrying saffron flags and placards in support of their demands.

A large number of people from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra also participated in the silent rally.

A number of women were seen in white saris and men wore white shirts and saffron caps with the slogan Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha. Some men dressed in traditional Maratha attire led the rally.

Some people dressed up as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his family members, were taken in the procession on horses.

A 60-year-old farmer, Annasab Tulsiram, from the border village of Khajuri in Aland taluk of the district, said that though the rally was silent, “our demands are loud and clear”. The Maratha community should be included in 2(A) category.

Kranti Morcha State vice-president Suryakant Kadam, district president R.B. Jagdale and prominent members of Kranti Morcha assembled on the stage in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and addressed the rally after submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Demand for funds

The demand included reservation under the 2(A) category as per the recommendations of the Backward Classes Commission. Protesters urged the State government to establish a Maratha Development Corporation and allocate Rs. 500 crore for the welfare of the Maratha community.