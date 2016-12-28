Karnataka

Man arrested onmurder charge

Wadagera police arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife after an argument over additional dowry turned ugly at Kyatanal village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Tuesday.

The accused, Ramesh Madaganavar, allegedly murdered his wife, Lakshmi, a native of Ingalagi village in the taluk, after demanding additional dowry, the police said, quoting a complaint as saying.

The marriage between the accused and the victim took place two years ago and since then, the accused had continuously been torturing the victim demanding additional dowry, the police said.

Heated argument

On Monday, the two were involved in a heated argument and the accused hit the victim with a club when the argument turned ugly, the police said.

He was produced before a Magistrate who sent him to judicial custody till the next date of hearing of the case.

Vinayaka Patil, Superintendent of Police, visited the spot.

Circle Inspector of Police Balachandra Lakkam and Sub-Inspector of Police Bapugowda Patil are investigating the case.

