Mahadeva Prasad’s last rites today

The last rites of Minister for Cooperation and Sugar H.S. Mahadeva Prasad, who died in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday, will be performed at his farmhouse in his native Halahalli in Chamarajanagar district’s Gundlupet taluk on Wednesday.

The mortal remains, which reached Gundlupet on Tuesday night, will be shifted to Halahalli overnight. The last rites will be performed at around 1.30 p.m., Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar B. Ramu told The Hindu over phone. The body will be laid to rest next to the graves of his father and mother, according to sources. The government, which observed a holiday on Tuesday, has declared a holiday for Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday also. “The holiday is applicable only for Chamarajanagar district,” Mr. Ramu clarified.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Prasad’s body arrived at his residence on Gaganachumbi Double Road in a special ambulance from Chikkamagaluru at around 4 p.m.

A large number of people, including his supporters and well-wishers from different parts of the State thronged his residence to pay their last respects. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a large number of his Cabinet colleagues, including K.J. George, D.K. Shivakumar, H.C. Mahadevappa and U.T. Khader arrived at the residence and consoled the grieving family.

Meanwhile, soon after the news about Mr Prasad’s death spread, a large number of people began gathering outside his residence in Mysuru. The police had a tough time controlling the surging crowd, which tried to break the police cordon when Mr Prasad’s body arrived in an ambulance.

Mr. Prasad’s wife M.C. Mohan Kumari (also known as Gita Mahadeva Prasad), son Ganesh Prasad and Mr. Prasad’s younger brother Nanjunda Prasad accompanied the mortal remains, which left Mysuru at around 7 p.m.