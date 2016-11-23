Mahadayi row: Goa, Maharashtra CMs invited for talks again

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking on the Mahadayi row in the Legislative Council, in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Karnataka is keen on an out-of-tribunal settlement for the inter-State row over sharing Mahadayi river water.

The government has, once again, invited Goa and Maharashtra Chief Ministers for a meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the Council on Wednesday.

He, however, said the government was also fighting a legal battle to get its share of water. Though the first round of meeting was scheduled for October 21 in Mumbai, it was cancelled because the Goa Chief Minister could not attend. “Yet, when I met both the Chief Ministers in Delhi, I requested them to give another date as soon as possible,” he said.

Referring to his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had urged Mr. Modi to mediate. “But the Union government said that since the matter was before the tribunal, any intervention would be inappropriate,” he said.