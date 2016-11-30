Left parties protest against demonetisation

more-in

Member of State Council of Communist Party of India N. Shivanna today alleged that the demonetisation exercise was taken up to appease black money holders who supported the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi to come to power at the Centre and that it was a big scam.

Members of CPI and Communist Party of India-Marxist jointly took out a protest march from Town Hall Circle to BSNL (Bharath Sanchar Nigam Limited) office in Tumakuru city on Wednesday and shouted slogans against the Union government and Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi.

The agitators demanded that Mr. Modi bring the black money stashed in foreign banks by Indians to India and deposit Rs. 15 lakhs to each citizen’s account as he had promised to the people before coming to power.

CPI (M) member C. Ajjappa alleged that there was selective leakage about the withdrawal of old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes in the month of April in Gujarat to help the supporters of BJP and Mr. Modi.

He alleged that demonetisation is only making the poor and the middle class to suffer and render them unable to purchase essential commodities.

CPI leaders Kambegowda, Girish, Swamy, G. Narasimhamurthy, CPI(M) leaders S. Raghavendra, Lakshman, E.Shivanna and others were present.