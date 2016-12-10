Karnataka

Karnataka CM upset as Modi does not meet him

Upset over Prime Minister Narendra Modi not giving him an appointment to discuss drought and Mahadayi issues, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said this “does not augur well in a federal structure.”

He had gone to Delhi two days ago to meet the Prime Minister, but was unable to get an appointment. This is the second time that he failed to get an appointment with Mr. Modi.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Centre’s assistance was essential for the State that is reeling under drought.

