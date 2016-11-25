Janardhan Reddy seeks more time to file reply to I-T Dept

more-in

The former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy, who was recently served notice to explain the expenditure of his daughter’s opulent wedding and was expected to reply by Friday, has sought time till Wednesday to file his reply.

The Income Tax Department had served him notice with 15 questions, seeking details of all the service providers for the wedding, their contact numbers, bills settled, details of modes of payment, and the source of income for the expenditures incurred. However, sources said that film actor Saikumar, to whom the wedding arrangements was outsourced and also served I-T notice, filed his reply with the department on Friday.