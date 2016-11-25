Karnataka

Janardhan Reddy seeks more time to file reply to I-T Dept

more-in

The former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy, who was recently served notice to explain the expenditure of his daughter’s opulent wedding and was expected to reply by Friday, has sought time till Wednesday to file his reply.

The Income Tax Department had served him notice with 15 questions, seeking details of all the service providers for the wedding, their contact numbers, bills settled, details of modes of payment, and the source of income for the expenditures incurred. However, sources said that film actor Saikumar, to whom the wedding arrangements was outsourced and also served I-T notice, filed his reply with the department on Friday.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Bangalore
economic offence/ tax evasion
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 1:07:39 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Janardhan-Reddy-seeks-more-time-to-file-reply-to-I-T-Dept/article16702526.ece

© The Hindu