ISKCON rathayatra inHubballi, Dharwad

The annual Sri Krishna Balarama Rathayatra of ISKCON Temple in Hubballi-Dharwad will be held in Hubballi on February 4 and in Dharwad on February 11.

President of ISKCON Temple Rajivlochan Dasa told presspersons here on Thursday that the rathayatra to be held in Hubballi would be inaugurated by Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Manjula Akkur in the presence of president of ISKCON Bengaluru and chairman of Akshay Patra Foundation Madhu Pandit Dasa.

The rathayatra beginning from Durgad Bail at 4.30 p.m., will cover the thoroughfares of the city before concluding at the Indira Glass House at 7.30 p.m., he said.

Madhu Pandit Dasa said that the rathayatra in Dharwad would be inaugurated by Sri Sidda Shivayogi Swami of Siddaroodh Mutt, Devara Hubballi, in the presence of MLC Veeranna Mattikatti and Sri Siddarama Devaru of Manakawad Mutt.

The yatra of the 40-ft ratha with its telescopic canopy would begin and conclude at Kalabhavan in Dharwad.