II PU exam from March 9 in Karnataka
The Department of Pre-University Education on Tuesday announced the final timetable of the second pre-university exam.
The 2017 exam will be held from March 9 to 27. The department has made some changes in the timetable after considering objections raised by the public. The exam will be held from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.
March 9 Biology, History;
March 10 Electronics, Computer Science;
March 11 Logic, Education, Basic Maths;
March 13 Sociology, Accountancy;
Mach 14 Mathematics;
March 15 Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music;
March 16 Economics, Geology;
March 17 Physics;
March 18 Psychology;
March 20 Chemistry, Business Studies, Optional Kannada;
March 21 Political Science;
March 22 Hindi, Telugu;
March 23 Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Arabic;
March 24 Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, French;
March 25 Geography, Statistics, Home Science;
March 27 English.