II PU exam from March 9 in Karnataka

The Department of Pre-University Education on Tuesday announced the final timetable of the second pre-university exam.

The 2017 exam will be held from March 9 to 27. The department has made some changes in the timetable after considering objections raised by the public. The exam will be held from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

March 9 Biology, History;

March 10 Electronics, Computer Science;

March 11 Logic, Education, Basic Maths;

March 13 Sociology, Accountancy;

Mach 14 Mathematics;

March 15 Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music;

March 16 Economics, Geology;

March 17 Physics;

March 18 Psychology;

March 20 Chemistry, Business Studies, Optional Kannada;

March 21 Political Science;

March 22 Hindi, Telugu;

March 23 Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Arabic;

March 24 Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, French;

March 25 Geography, Statistics, Home Science;

March 27 English.