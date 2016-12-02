House panel recommends CBI probe in NICE project

more-in

A report of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Bangalore–Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP) by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) has recommended a probe by national agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement of Directorate or investigative agencies of equal standing.

“Considering the current stages of the project, amendments and modifications to the project profile and irregularities in Framework of Agreement management, there is an urgent need to institute an enquiry fixing accountability and also for taking remedial measures,” the committee said.

“The committee, therefore recommended for an exhaustive enquiry by CBI or Enforcement of Directorate or investigative agencies of equal standing.”

The 391 page report was tabled in the House by 11-member Committee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra.

Based on the survey, the House committee has recommended dropping of about 1160 acres of both private and government land from the project. “These lands are lingering for a very long time under various stages of acquisition. In the absence of the cadastral map, which the private partner is yet to submit after two decades from the date of commencement of the project, the committee felt is appropriate to exclude these lands from acquisition.”

The report is expected to generate a lot of political debate in the coming days.