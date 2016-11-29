High-level panel formed to prescribe guidelines for preventing unauthorized layouts

more-in

With 127 unauthorised residential layouts being identified within the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) limits, the government has constituted a high-level committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary to prescribe guidelines to curb formation of illegal layouts.

Disclosing this while replying to Janata Dal (S) member K. Gopalaiah during the question hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, Bengaluru City Development Minister K.J. George said the government would decide on its future course of action in this regard based on the recommendation of the high-level committee.

Though the sub-committee constituted by the BDA had decided to demolish some of the unauthorised layouts, it had not been possible to go ahead as most of such layouts were fully developed in the wake of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike providing khata and plan sanctions for building houses, he noted.

Though the government issued a notification for regularising the unauthorised layouts in May 2014, this had been challenged in the Karnataka High Court and the matter was still pending before the Court.

To another question, the minister said 783 posts of the total 1,267 were vacant in the BDA.