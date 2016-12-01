Health Department recalls specialist doctors holding administrative posts

more-in

At a time when the State government-run hospitals are struggling to find specialist doctors, several specialist doctors from these hospitals are holding administrative posts such as joint directors, deputy directors and programme directors in various health schemes. Expressing concern over such a development, the health department has directed such specialist doctors to shun their administrative posts and return to medical service immediately.

Replying to BJP member Ihole D. Ramalingappa during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Health Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar said the specialist doctors even in the casualty wings were being replaced by those with MBBS qualification in a bid to use them for specialised services. Such a measure was taken in the wake of severe shortage of specialist doctors, he noted.

The vacancies of D Group workers and paramedical staff in the government hospitals would be filled up by December end, the minister said.