Harvested crop, haystackdestroyed in fire

A large quantity of crop and haystack was destroyed in an accidental fire at Gangapur village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district on Monday.

Haveri Superintendent of Police Ramesh B. told The Hindu that nearly 80 per cent of the crop belonging to eight farmers was destroyed in the fire accident. The crop and the haystack were stored in the farm after harvesting. Nearly 800 quintals of corn, 700 quintals of onion, 20 quintals of groundnut, and two loads of paddy were destroyed.

Fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot and the staff had to fight for longer hours to extinguish the fire. Now, the fire is under control. The reasons for the fire were yet to be ascertained, he said.