HESCOM engineer caught taking bribe

In a successful trap, sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau caught Kantesh Prabhakar Khandagale, Assistant Engineer, Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM), while accepting a bribe of Rs. 2000 from a subordinate at his office at the City Sub Division-II, opposite Railway Station on Wednesday.

ACB sources said the trap was laid following a complaint from Y. Ramkrishna, a Junior Engineer at the CSD-II, that the accused was demanding money to regularise his attendance. The matter was settled for Rs .2000 and Mr. Khandagale was trapped while accepting the money.

The trap was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police H.K. Pathan and his staff, including R.G. Patil. The accused has been arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.