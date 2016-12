more-in

District and Sessions and Special Lokayukta Court Judge Sadanand S. Nayak, on Saturday, sentenced Chandbi Adbul Khader Bashumiya, who was the chairperson of Naikal GP, to six years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 for taking a bribe of Rs. 6,000 from a contractor, for releasing his bill amount in 2009. The Lokayukta police, who had conducted a raid on the accused while accepting the bribe, filed the charge sheet.