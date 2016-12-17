Food scientists come to the rescue of tomato growers

more-in

How to get a reasonable value for tomato during glut when prices hit rock bottom? Processing of tomato can be a remedy to the problem of plenty, according to food scientists here.

The technologies developed by Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) on tomato processing can come to the rescue of farmers when tomato prices fall drastically and they are forced to throw their produce.

Tomato is sold at Rs. 1 to Rs. 1.5 a kg in the wholesale market/at farm level in the glut season and during the off season, the price shoots up to an extent of Rs. 30 to Rs. 40 a kg at retail level, according to DFRL.

The reasons cited for this uncertainty were lack of cooperative marketing, transportation and processing centres close to the areas of production. Tomato processing, especially primary processing in the form of pulp, juice, and chutneys, at farm level can enable value realisation to the growers.

DFRL has developed a range of products and processing technologies for tomato utilisation to reduce the post-harvest losses with special focus on progressive farmers, self-help groups (SHGs), and rural enterprises.

Importantly, the technologies are farm-friendly and have been developed keeping in view the traditional Indian taste and palate. The products are stable from up to six to nine months when stored in ambient temperature, according to Mallesha, DFRL PRO. The products are ready-to-serve (RTS) or ready-to-prepare (RTP).

In a bid to reach out its technologies to farmers and other interested village groups, DFRL, under the rural development programme, along with Spoorthy Janaabhivruddi Samste, recently conducted an awareness programme and a workshop for farmers of Ahalya village, about 35 km from Mysuru, on various tomato processing and products at DFRL.

Rakesha Kumar Sharma, Director, DFRL, spoke about the technologies at the workshop, which was attended by farmers and SHG members from in and around the village. “DFRL has proposed to adopt a couple of villages, mostly in the tomato-growing belt, and install the technologies there. If others come forward, the technologies can be transferred for a cost,” Dr. Mallesha said.