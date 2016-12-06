Five arrested on charge of dacoity

more-in

The police have arrested five persons on the charge of dacoity and seized vehicles, cell phones and other materials from them on Monday.

Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner of Police Pandurang H. Rane told presspersons that the arrested are Mohammad Asfaq (23), Dadapeer (23), Imran (18), Mohammad Rafik (22) and Shabajali (25), all residents of Hubballi.

Among the arrested, Imran was the auto rickshaw operator. He used to pick passengers going to the railway station from the old bus stand. On the way, two other culprits would enter the rickshaw pretending to be passengers. Later, instead of proceeding towards the railway station, they would take the rickshaw to remote places and loot the passengers at knife point. They also snatched away ATM cards from the passengers and withdrew their money. The culprits were arrested near Onti Hanumappa temple here, he said.

The police have seized two auto rickshaws used for the crime, ten cell phones, one motor cycle, one four wheeler, 35 g of gold worth Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 8,000 cash from the arrested.

Copying

The police also arrested a candidate who had appeared for the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) common entrance test on charge of copying by using gadgets. The arrested, Vineet Naik, was caught copying using the Samsung Gear digital watch and locket Bluetooth, he said.