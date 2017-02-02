Five arrested in connection with double murder

more-in

The Malavalli police have arrested five persons in connection with a double murder that took place at Nelamakanahalli near Malavalli last December.

The arrested have been identified as A.R. Nanjunde Gowda alias Santosh, 22, of Hurugalawadi near Maddur, P. Umesh alias Koniya, 30, of Vaddaradoddi near Maddur, R. Surya alias Chaku, 23, of Nalabandawadi in Mandya, Y.R. Eresh alias Tsunami, 23, of Yadaganahalli near Maddur, and B.G. Shridha alias Putta, 26, of Bidarahalli near Maddur.

K.T. Matthew Thomas, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Malavalli sub-division, said the arrested killed Sharavathi, a housewife, and her friend Sathish at her residence in the early hours of December 18, 2016 by attacking with weapons. Sharavathi’s son was witness to the murders.

A case was registered against the then unidentified assailants on the same day. During the investigation, it was found that Sharavathi had an affair with Sathish, a resident of the same village. Subsequently, her husband Siddegowda, a convicted prisoner currently lodged in Mysuru jail for murdering a woman, planned the murder. He requested another habitual offender, Shiva alias Fashion Shiva, at the prison to kill the duo. Shiva, after being released from prison, executed the plan with his associates. However, Shiva hanged himself on December 28, Mr. Thomas said.