Father fires at wife and daughter, kills son for money

more-in

An allegedly alcoholic father, Vitthal Indi, rained bullets at his 38-years-old wife Anusuya, daughter and son. Eranna (21), the son, was killed on the spot at his Nayanagar residence in Bailhongal town on Monday night. Vitthal has been absconding since then.

Anusuya, who suffered two bullet injuries in her abdomen and one at the shoulder, is battling for life at the Intensive Care Unit of the district hospital. Preeti, 19 years, who was shot at her arm, is in the casualty ward at the same hospital.

However, the relatives have not informed either the mother or Preeti about the death of Eranna, whose body is in the mortuary of government hospital in Bailhongal.

According to the police, Vitthal, who retired as an employee of Indian Postal service eight years ago and holding a incensed revolver and a double-barrel gun, was staying with his first wife and son at Hingani of Indi taluk in Vijayapur district and occasionally visited Bailhongal where his second wife, Anusuya was living with Preeti and Eranna. He would meet Anusuya only for money and often harassed the family when his demands were not met.

Eranna, who had joined the Military Engineering Group (MEG) about a year ago, had come to home on a short vacation. Vitthal also arrived late in the evening, at about 9 p.m. and picked up quarrel. On being denied, the father took out his revolver (which he always carried with him) and fired at all three indiscriminately. Two bullets pierced Errana’s chest, killing him on the spot.

Both mother and daughter were first shifted to the hospital in Bailhongal town and subsequently to district hospital in Belagavi city on Monday morning.

The Bailhongal police have registered a case and on look out for the accused.