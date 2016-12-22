Encroachment clearance: govt. land to be identified

more-in

The district administration in Kodagu will launch a major exercise to identify government land and clear encroachments on a priority basis.

This was decided at a meeting of revenue officials chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Richard Vincent D’Souza on Thursday.

While emphasis is on the rehabilitation of tribal communities of the district by providing them land for housing etc., land was also required for the future development of the district and take up infrastructure works in the next 50 years, said Mr. D’Souza.

In view of these imperatives it was necessary that the Revenue Department officials display a foresight and identify and reclaim Government land while ensuring that all encroachments are cleared, he added.

The alleged attitude of gram panchayats in not taking any initiative for rehabilitating tribals, Scheduled Castes and the economically weaker section in their respective jurisdiction came under flak. “They are content pointing fingers at the Integrated Tribal Development Project office,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

The officials were directed to identify the tribals and the Scheduled Castes without housing, in their jurisdiction, make a list of beneficiaries to pave way for their rehabilitation. Similarly, the onus of protecting the government land from encroachment was also the responsibility of the gram panchayats, the officials were told.

Mr. D’Souza said that the district administration will rehabilitate homeless tribals within three months as directed by the district in-charge Minister M.R. Seetharam, recently.

Addressing presspersons, the Deputy Commissioner said that land will be identified close to where the tribals are camping at present.

He also called upon the local tribes ‘not to be influenced’ or ‘institgated’ by outside elements and help maintain peace.

The district administration’s decision to clamp prohibitory orders under section 144 and restricting the movement of outsiders at Diddalli has come under flak from NGOs.

A tribal activist said it was an attempt to divide the tribes and weaken the movement besides muzzling public voice.

Meanwhile, the authorities have cancelled the weekly shandy at Madikeri slated for Friday in view of the rally planned by tribals from Diddalli to Madikeri in support of their demand for rehabilitation.