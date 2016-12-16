Dredging helps historians study more about waterbodies in Chitradurga

more-in

Dredging of the ‘sihineeru honda’ here that began on September 17 as an initiative of the Chitradurga City Municipal Council (CMC) has helped historians conduct an in-depth study about the water resources in the district.

As the region is drought prone, the erstwhile rulers had taken steps to ensure that sufficient water is supplied to the people. According to H. Gudadeshwarappa, Professor, History Department, Davangere University, a detailed study of the tank has revealed that it was constructed during the reign of Bichugatthi Bharamanna Nayaka who ruled the Chitradurga Fort between 1689 and 1721 and Hiremadakari Nayaka, who ruled between 1721 and 1749.

The tank is 200-m long, 60-m wide and 20-ft deep and was used while conducting rituals at the Ucchangi Yallamma Devi Temple. The main entrance of the tank is constructed as per Indo-Islamic architecture.

It is also believed that the tank was rejuvenated during the rule of Raja Madakari Nayaka. Further study of the tank would reveal some more facts about other water sources of the district, Mr. Gudadeshwarappa added.

The dredging of the tank was taken up under the leadership of CMC president Manjunath Goppe without seeking the help of the government or elected representatives. Organisations such as John Mines, Narayan Mines, Nirmiti Kendra, Veerashaiva Samaj and Aryavaishya Sangha, and social worker Anwar Shivu, and former president of the Chitradurga Zilla Panchayat, Ravi Kumar, had provided vehicles and machines for free.

Though efforts had been made earlier to dredge the tank, the work was not successful owing to lack of systematic handling of silt. The silt was deposited close to the pond and it flew into the pond during monsoon. But this time, the CMC authorities are transporting it to nearby farmlands.