Doordarshan set to revise policy on film procurement

Doordarshan is all set to revise its policy on procuring award-winning regional language feature films, taking into account the cost of procurement and revenue earning possibilities, said A. Suryaprakash, Chairperson of Prasar Bharati.

Speaking at a discussion on ‘Role of Public Service Provider’, he said the need to revisit the policy arose in the “changed situation”, adding however that it was unrelated to the changed political dispensation. “We are on the road to autonomy,” he said.

In the process of revamping the policy, the achievements and contributions of Indian diaspora spread across the globe would also be kept in mind, he added, responding to a query by Brinda Muralidhar, a Canada-based film-maker.

Mr. Suryaprakash also said that Doordarshan is exploring the possibility of having an exclusive channel for children, as there is a strongly felt need for it.

On the criticism that Doordarshan’s news coverage is out of touch with the present scenario, he said, “As far as news is concerned, one has to watch Doordarshan. Those who want noise can go to the other channels.”

Noting that Doordarshan has not compromised with the directives of Parliament, when the Act was passed, he said” “Doordarshan played an important role in eradication of polio, popularising Jan Dhan Yojana. Over 220 million accounts have been opened in the last 9 months,” he explained.

Expressing concern over the state of Kannada cinema comparing to the revenue earning capacity of other language films, he said other language films, especially Telugu and Tamil, were doing exceptionally well in terms of technological advancement.