Dinesh calls demonetisation a conspiracy hatched by BJP leaders

Terming the deomonetisation initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the biggest failure, working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Dinesh Gundurao alleged here on Saturday that the talk of “cashless economy” was a ploy to hide the failure. Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, Mr. Dinesh Gundurao said that demonetisation was the biggest conspiracy hatched by the BJP leaders led by Mr. Modi and it was slowly coming to light. “The Prime Minister has been inconsistent in his statements. First he termed it as a fight against black money and then against terrorists. And now he is speaking of a cashless society,” he said. He said that already reports about BJP units purchasing land a few days before the demonetisation announcement was made has come to light. “There has been a sudden increase in the quantum of deposits made in the banks in September. There are also reports about BJP leaders being caught with huge quantity of new currency. The former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, has said that the GDP will fall by 2 per cent as crores of people have lost their jobs. It is a bogus scheme of helping the rich and inflicting pain on the commoners,” he said.

Mr. Gundurao said that agencies like RBI, ED and CBI had become rubber stamps of Mr. Modi and the PM was reluctant to give an answer in the Parliament. Mr. Modi, who spoke of bringing black money stashed in Swiss banks, has done nothing in this regard, he said. Instead, he has made the people suffer and helped the rich through demonetisation, he said.

Congress Walk

Mr Gundurao said that the party had already launched “Congress Nadige Surajyada Kadege (Congress walk towards good prosperous state) with the objective of sensitising the people on what the party had done for the benefit of the people and the workers would conduct campaigns in all assembly segments in the state by January end.

He said the party would face the next assembly election under the leadership of Mr Siddaramaiah. To a query he clarified that inactive units of the party at taluk and block levels would be restructured. Earlier he chaired a meeting of the Hubballi-Dharwad district unit of the party.

Eom 10/12/2016 19:25